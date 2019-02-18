Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 2018 IFRS Results 18-Feb-2019 / 18:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Please find IFRS Financial Statements dated 31 December 2018 attached. Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] to access IFRS Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2018. Attachment Document title: IFRS Financial Statements Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UXWEYOVDBT [2] ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: ACS TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 7547 EQS News ID: 777159 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=777159&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9ff41a5a2d268e20e7775ae3dc4010b0&application_id=777159&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

