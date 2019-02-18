Long-Awaited Chateau de Gudanes Book on Sale Exclusively through Online Boutique

CHATEAU-VERDUN, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2019 / The eagerly awaited Château de Gudanes book went on sale in October 2018 and is available for purchase exclusively through the online boutique operated by the French castle restoration project. 'Chateau de Gudanes: A True Love Story Never Ends' combines an inspiring narrative and captivating photographs to tell the tale of this architectural gem located in the village of Château-Verdun in southern France. At the same time, the Château de Gudanes book has the practical purpose of supporting the restoration of the building through the proceeds raised from its sale.

The story of Chateau de Gudanes goes back 800 years although the currently standing structure was built in the mid-18th century on behalf of Louis Gaspard de Sales, Marquis de Gudanes. Religious and political turmoil took their toll on the castle, which was abandoned and fell into ruin over time. In June 1994, the French Ministry of Culture and Communication declared Chateau de Gudanes a historic monument, meaning it could not be transformed into a luxury hotel, as intended by a syndicate that had acquired the property. The castle was given a new lease of life when the Waters family from Australia bought it and launched a restoration program in November 2013.

At its heart, the Château de Gudanes book is a story about love, passionately written, photographed, and designed by Karina Waters as she undertakes the restoration. It transports readers into a different world, taking them on an adventure that offers a fascinating glimpse into the past. At the same time, it remains firmly planted in the present and looks ahead with hope, making a compelling case for saving and restoring this important building. On a deeper level, it is a story about people finding the courage to pursue their dreams, staying strong in uncertain times, and learning to be fearless in the face of challenges. The Château de Gudanes book will have a special appeal for people who have wondered what it would be like to inhabit an ancient castle in France, who have wished to discover the secrets of a building imbued with history and see it regain its former glory through restoration while also preserving its atmosphere and uniqueness.

The gold-foiled, embossed book contains 352 pages, each one designed to share the story with the help of photographs taken at all times of the day, in every season, and across epochs. In addition to being a great gift choice, its size (24cmx18cmx3cm) makes it perfect to carry around, whether on a long journey or a daily commute.

The Château Boutique is part of the Château de Gudanes Restoration Project, which was initiated in 2013 by Craig and Karina Waters, the current owners of the ancient castle in Château-Verdun, France. The boutique offers carefully curated items from southern France, containing a mixture of finds from local antique markets and hand-crafted Château treasures.

