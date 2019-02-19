SV Advisory Group: Meet Aarti Manwani: The Product Mind Behind Addictive Products

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2019 / Treading at the intersection of technology, business and user experience lies the Product Manager, a role created and driving the new age business technology reshaping revolution. Operational, visionary, technical and strategic it is a complex role that thrives on contrasts and encompasses many talents that can take years to hone.

Among the first generations of professionals to embrace the new role was Aarti Manwani a lead female figure in this field today. A computer engineering graduate, Manwani has shaped her career into building products that make a difference using her technical background and consumer focus to bring complex ideas to real life.

She had her first brush with finance working for E*TRADE Financial, the company known to execute the first electronic trade creating a myriad of products including their Company specific research section which accounted for 25% of the traffic. At E*TRADE Aarti spent close to a decade focused on understanding the retail customer base and their relationship with money. Focused on the consumer science, complex world of trading and financial services, she honed her skills in the art of creating habit forming products. This was the kickstart of her future career as Head of Product, taking up the challenge of building a complex AI driven healthcare system at Pager along with Uber cofounder.

Nowadays, Manwani leads and advises a diverse portfolio of companies on product & growth strategy as Head of Product. Her current focus is on building marketplaces that focus on providing access and disrupt archaic business models through her work at Landit, Box or more recently ArtistOnGo an online marketplace set to reshape the beauty industry ecosystem among creative artists, salon owners and the consumer.

When asked how she defines the role of a Product Leader, Manwani emphasizes, Product Leaders don't just manage a product, they tend to have a holistic, strategic view of what is the core problem, how can it be solved and what would the commercial "landscape' look like. They spot critical differences between Users unmet needs and the current market offering and define the product focused on those needs and beyond. It may seem like an idea came out of blue sky but it's rarely the case. There is a careful analysis and focus on the core problem you are trying to solve. Manwani further describes, with ArtistonGo, our goal is to create a healthy ecosystem for both the service providers as well as the consumer. By providing freedom to choose and providing optionality that was completely lacking in the market, we are inherently building loyalty within the platform. This is why consumers love Amazon and Ubers' of the world and are loyal without being bound by loyalty points.

Manwani has been an avid supporter of AI/ML technology to back and build business models of off. She enjoys the role of data in product, when asked about data backed products, she is quick to mention, data is malleable, it can tell any story you want to tell. A great product manager listens to data but mostly uses data to test the hypothesis, to identify blind spots. Data can be a great partner for product manager.

When Manwani is not working directly with founders and leading Products for fortune 500, she can be seen advising next generation of inventors at AngelHack, BluePrint Health, Civic Accelerator and Parallel 18.

