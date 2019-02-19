Joe Kaesar, president and CEO of Siemens and Shunichi Miyanaga, president and CEO of MHI signed LOI of Charter of Trust



TOKYO, Feb 19, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) signed a letter of intent to join the Charter of Trust for Cybersecurity in Tokyo today, expanding the Charter's reach into Asia. The membership is expected to be concluded by the end of September, 2019. As the 17th Charter partner, MHI will be the first Asian company to become a member of the global cybersecurity initiative."Cybersecurity is the key enabler for a successful implementation of the Internet of Things, as well as protecting critical infrastructure", said Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens. "And cybersecurity also knowns no boundaries. That's why we highly appreciate Mitsubishi Heavy Industries joining us as the first big Asian company, making the digital world more trustworthy and secure. This will make our joint initiative even more global.""We are honored to be invited by Siemens and the other signatories to join the Charter of Trust for Cybersecurity", said Shunichi Miyanaga, president and CEO of MHI. "Cybersecurity is a focal area for MHI, and we continue to place importance on developing next-generation solutions in this area. We hope to contribute to making this effort more global."The Charter of Trust was initially announced at the Munich Security Conference in 2018. Initiated by Siemens, it calls for binding rules and standards to build trust in cybersecurity and further advance digitalization. In addition to Siemens and the Munich Security Conference, the companies AES, Airbus, Allianz, Atos, Cisco, Daimler, Dell Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, Enel, IBM, NXP, SGS, Total and T?V S?d signed the Charter. On February 15, 2019, the BSI German Federal Office for Information Security, the CCN National Cryptologic Center of Spain and the Graz University of Technology in Austria joined as associate members. Charter of Trust member companies have also worked out baseline requirements to make digital supply chains more secure. The partners recently announced to implement these requirements in their own supply chains.These are important steps - especially in view of the increasing global risks. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, threats to cybersecurity in 2018 caused 500 billion euros in losses worldwide. And threats to cybersecurity are constantly on the rise as the world digitalizes further: according to Gartner, 8.4 billion networked devices were in use in 2017 - 31 percent more than in 2016. The figure is expected to rise to 20.4 billion by 2020.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.