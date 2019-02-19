Regulatory News:
ASIT biotech (BSE: ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (Euronext: ASIT BE0974289218), a Belgian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the research and development of innovative allergy immunotherapy products, today announces its preliminary financial calendar for 2019.
|Event
|Date *
|
Communication following the meeting of the
|Monday, February 25, 2019
|2018 Full-Year Results
|Friday, April 26, 2019
|Shareholders' General Meeting
|Thursday, June 13, 2019
|2019 Half-Year Results
|Wednesday, September 18, 2019
|
Financial year ended December 31
* Subject to modification. Press release publication before market opens.
About ASIT biotech
ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+ in ongoing phase III - and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.
ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and its facilities in Liège, Belgium.
Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005422/en/
Contacts:
Company
Philippe Ghem
ASIT biotech
Tel.: +32 2 264 03 90
investors@asitbiotech.com
Media and Investor Relations France
NewCap
Dusan Oresansky Pierre Laurent
Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 92
asitbiotech@newcap.eu
Media Relations Belgium
Laure-Eve Monfort
Tel.: +32 2 290 90 93
monfort@comfi.be