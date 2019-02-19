sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

140,00 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0YAQA ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34 Ticker-Symbol: CSA 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
140,00
141,00
09:02
140,00
141,00
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCENTURE PLC140,000,00 %