sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

102,10 Euro		-0,20
-0,20 %
WKN: A2AJKS ISIN: FR0013154002 Ticker-Symbol: 56S1 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,18
102,53
09:11
102,20
102,50
09:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA102,10-0,20 %