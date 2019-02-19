Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 19-Feb-2019 / 07:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability Aubagne, February 19, 2019 - Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group's Annual Report 2018 is now available at https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biote ch-sa-investor-relations [1] It contains the following information: - Business development for fiscal 2018 and the 2019 forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group - Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2018, the company employed approx. 5,600 people, and earned sales revenue of EUR1,212.2 million. ______________________________________________________________________________ ____________ Contact Petra Kirchhoff; Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Phone: +49(0)551.308.1686; petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Information on Document Availability Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=RDWTLFNDGL [2] Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Terms of availability of the annual financial report End of Announcement EQS News Service 777225 19-Feb-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6c2d28e59a2bbaf6c800dee64704a280&application_id=777225&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b6e4b18e7edd23db0153770a8f66877e&application_id=777225&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

