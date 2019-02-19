Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: February 19 is the last day of trading including right to receive redemption SDRs

Stockholm, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, February 19, 2019 is the last day of trading in Vostok New Ventures Swedish Depository Receipts ("SDRs") including the right to receive redemption SDRs regarding the SEK 25 per SDR redemption procedure. The record date for the split and receipt of redemption SDRs is February 21, 2019. No action is required by the SDR holder in order to receive redemption SDRs. Trading in redemption SDRs will take place on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period February 22-March 7, 2019.

The record date for redemption of redemption SDRs is March 11, 2019. Expected date of payment of redemption settlement is on or about March 14, 2019.

For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, Head of Investor Relations, Tel +46 8 545 015 50

Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects.

