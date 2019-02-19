Profitect Strengthens Collaboration with Zebra Technologies, Co-Exhibits at EuroCIS

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profitect Inc. (https://www.profitect.com/), the leading prescriptive analytics (https://www.profitect.com/solutions/) provider for the retail and CPG industries, today announced the company is strengthening the collaboration with Zebra Technologies by co-exhibiting with them for the fourth time at a worldwide industry conference. Profitect will be exhibiting with Zebra at EuroCIS, the leading trade fair for retail technology, taking place on February 19-21 in Dusseldorf, Germany in stand A42. Profitect and Zebra are working together to grow market presence and offer solutions that empower retail associates to deliver stellar results at the edge.



The two retail technology companies have previously partnered to exhibit at global industry events including last year's EuroCIS conference, Retail Technology Business Expo in London, and this year's most recent NRF Big Show in New York City.

Profitect's prescriptive analytics and actionable AI solution helps retailers optimize store performance with smart tasks that are sent directly to Zebra devices at the edge, driving profitable actions for the business. Profitect enables retailers to understand and act on data, identifying behaviors and delivering a simple message that describes what happened, why it happened, and how to fix it.

"We are proud to collaborate with Zebra," said Guy Yehiav, CEO, Profitect. "As a premier provider of mobile and software technology solutions, Zebra understands and supports our mission of changing the paradigm of reporting for retail and CPG. We look forward to a strong and continued collaboration that elevates the customer experience and offers retailers insights that drive sales."

About Profitect

Profitect's prescriptive analytics solution leverages pattern detection and machine learning to identify opportunities that impact sales and margin. Profitect takes retail and CPG company data to identify areas for improvement including: inventory accuracy, out of stocks, pricing accuracy, unsellable merchandise, and assortment discrepancies. Profitect customers typically realize a 2-5% increase in sales, better consumer experience, 10-15% basis point margin improvement, and labor productivity improvement within 6 months. To learn more about Profitect visit: www.profitect.com (https://www.profitect.com/) or follow the company on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Profitect) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/profitect-inc-/).

