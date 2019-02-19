Mitsubishi Corporation Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171 Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705

TOKYO, Feb 19, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Marine LNG Zeebrugge, a joint venture of the Gas4Sea partners - ENGIE, Mitsubishi Corporation and NYK - has signed an agreement with the Norwegian multinational energy group Equinor for supplying their four crude shuttle tankers with LNG as marine fuel in particular in the port of Rotterdam. The four planned dual fuel vessels are to come into service in early 2020; they will be operated by Equinor in Northern European seas.Marine LNG Zeebrugge will supply LNG using the LNG bunkering vessel ENGIE Zeebrugge which started operations in 2017. It is currently performing ship-to-ship LNG bunkering services in the port of Zeebrugge, in Belgium.ENGIE Zeebrugge holds an LNG capacity of 5,000 m3 and is designed to serve a full range of shipping customers.Gas4Sea is a commercial brand jointly launched by ENGIE, Mitsubishi Corporation and NYK in 2016 to develop the use of LNG as a sustainable, reliable, safe and cost-effective alternative to conventional oil-based marine fuels. Its purpose and ambition is to accompany the shipping sector in the upcoming transition towards a greener maritime environment, in Europe and worldwide."Transitioning to a low-carbon society" is one of the key issues that the management is seeking to address and respond to in order for the company to achieve sustainable growth. MC is developing the LNG marine fuel supply business as one which will contribute to efforts aimed at simultaneously generating economic value, societal value, and environmental value for societies.About Mitsubishi CorporationMitsubishi Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business. Mitsubishi Corporation's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods.For more information on Mitsubishi Corporation, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/.Source: Mitsubishi CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.