TOKYO, Feb 19, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation has requested to be withdrawn from the rating services of Moody's Japan K.K.The decision to issue this request was based on a comprehensive evaluation of the effects and costs for maintaining the rating. This request will have no impact on the Company's business performance.NEC intends to continue receiving issuer ratings from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. and S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc.Looking ahead, NEC will remain committed to pursuing ongoing improvements in both performance and issuer ratings.