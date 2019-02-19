Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Yourgene Health (YGEN): Transformed and de-risked 19-Feb-2019 / 07:15 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co: Transformed and de-risked* Yourgene Health (YGEN) is an international molecular diagnostics group that uses the latest advances in DNA sequencing technology for non-invasive prenatal screening tests (NIPT). Its flagship IONA test uses complex statistical analyses to determine the likelihood that a fetus is carrying a genetic disorder, such as Down's syndrome. YGEN has been held back by a patent infringement case and a complicated balance sheet. However, settlement of the patent case with Illumina and repayment of debt to Thermo Fisher (TMO) have transformed YGEN, allowing it to focus entirely on the enormous global growth opportunity for prenatal screening tests. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/transformed-and-de-ri sked/ [1] +------------------------+----------------+--------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |mh@hardmanandco.com | |Hardman & Co |Dr Martin Hall |dmh@hardmanandco.com| |35 New Broad Street |Dr Dorothea Hill|gp@hardmanandco.com | |London |Dr Gregoire Pave| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com |+44 20 7194 7622| | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +------------------------+----------------+--------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the world with high-quality research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 777169 19-Feb-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=07a54a5b91d6f12e35cafeb172fcda0b&application_id=777169&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=777169&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

