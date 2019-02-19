Spark Connected, a leading technology developer of advanced and innovative wireless power system solutions, today announced a proprietary 30-Watt wireless power solution, named The Gorgon specifically engineered for Telecom Infrastructure and Security applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005158/en/

Ruwanga Dassanayake, Chief Operating Officer, Spark Connected (Photo: Business Wire)

The Gorgon wireless power solution consists of both a transmitter and companion receiver and is currently in field trials for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). The solution integrates into in-building mmWave 5G products and eliminates the need to wire external antenna or FWA links, reducing overall deployment costs for network operators and makes installation simply convenient.

According to Ruwanga Dassanayake, Chief Operating Officer at Spark Connected, "Our state-of-the-art Gorgon platform is a significant step forward in making wireless power a commercial reality in 5G networks and unlocking value for mobile users in Fixed Wireless Access for commercial and residential CPE."

Spark Connected has combined TDK's leading-edge magnetic coils in The Gorgon wireless power solution.

"We are excited to be partnering with Spark Connected to enable innovative mid power wireless charging solutions for the telecom infrastructure and other similar emerging wireless power markets. TDK's magnetic materials and process capabilities are key to our coil designs and are well matched to The Gorgon solution," said Chris Burket, TDK's Sr. Manager, WPT Products.

Key Features of the Spark Connected Gorgon Wireless Power Solution:

Complete 30-Watt proprietary wireless power system

Unaffected by Low-E coating on windows and glass partitions

Superior performance at a distance with very high DC-DC efficiency

About Spark Connected

Spark Connected. Powering the world, wirelessly

Spark connected is an industry leader specializing in multiple advanced and safe wireless power technologies that benefits a wide variety of applications in the Automotive, Industrial, Infrastructure, Medical, Telecom and Security, Robotics, Factory Automation, IOT, Smart Home, and Consumer markets.

Spark is transforming wireless power delivery and intelligent battery charging with innovative platforms, disruptive technology and breakthrough products enabling an enhanced user experience for all. The company specializes in Product Development and Engineering Solutions with a team of passionate innovators with decades of combined deep domain expertise.

Spark Connected is a Full Member of the Wireless Power Consortium. For more information visit: www.sparkconnected.com.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan.

TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America.

In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005158/en/

Contacts:

Dana Veal

(972) 855-8026

sales@sparkconnected.com