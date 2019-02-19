Oncoinvent Receives Manufacturing Authorization for Clinical Trial Material

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncoinvent is pleased to announce that it has received a manufacturing authorization (GMP certificate) for production of Radspherin clinical trial material from the Norwegian Medicine Agency.

Jan A. Alfheim, Oncoinvent CEO commented, "We are very pleased to have accomplished this important milestone in such a short time after the inauguration of our production facility. The approval provides Oncoinvent with the necessary capacity and flexibility with full control over the production of clinical trial material of Radspherin for the upcoming clinical studies expected to start later this year. After having sent in the clinical trial application earlier this month the company is now fully prepared to start the clinical development of Radspherin"

