Global Road Safety Advocate Appointed eDriving's Customer Success Director, EMEA

HUDDERSFIELD, England, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eDriving, a global provider of driver risk management programmes, has appointed Nick List as Customer Success Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Nick's career spans three decades in the general insurance industry and for the last 15 years has been focused on improving fleet driver safety using behaviour-based telematics.

In his new role at eDriving Nick will use his knowledge, passion and dedication for driver safety to further support eDriving customers along the various stages of their risk reduction journeys within the EMEA region.

"I have been fortunate enough to have worked with Nick in the past on numerous successful projects and am delighted to welcome his expertise and passion to eDriving's leadership team," said Andy Cuerden, Managing Director, EMEA, eDriving. "Nick will be invaluable to eDriving as we further strengthen our position as a leading provider of driver risk reduction programmes and solutions."

A huge advocate of the Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP), for many years Nick has been an active participant of the Insurance for Safer Roads collaboration, co-hosted by GRSP. In recent years he has been co-organiser and co-host of road safety events in Ghana, Cameroon and Malaysia, helping to proactively promote the importance of driver safety across varied continents and economies.

Prior to joining eDriving, Nick worked at Zurich Financial Services, where he helped customers of varying types and sizes to improve fleet driver safety at a national and international level.

"Fleet managers are now seeking innovative ways to incorporate behaviour-based solutions to help improve the safety of their drivers," said Nick. "eDriving's smartphone-based driver improvement programme, Mentor by eDrivingSM, has recently been validated as being able to accurately predict crash involvement. This is an exciting opportunity to apply my many years of experience to help eDriving clients across EMEA prevent future crash involvement and develop a crash-free culture."

About eDriving

eDriving helps organisations to reduce collisions, injuries, licence endorsements and total cost of ownership through a patented closed-loop driver behaviour-based safety programme.

Mentor by eDriving's comprehensive system provides behavioural insights and actionable intelligence to help organizations build a total view of driver risk within a company-wide crash-free culture to ensure that all drivers return home safely to their loved ones at the end of each day.

