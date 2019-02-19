Enea's Qosmos Probe 2.0 Wins Gold in ISPG's 2019 Global Excellence Awards

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea (NASDAQ Stockholm: ENEA), a global supplier of network software platforms and world class services, today announced that its Qosmos Probe 2.0 has been named a winner in the 15th Annual 2019 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards. The Enea Qosmos Probe was awarded gold for Product Excellence of the Year in the Forensics category.

Info Security Products Guide (ISPG) is one of the industry's leading information security research and advisory guides. It organizes the Global Excellence Awards to recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services.

The Enea Qosmos Probe 2.0 is a Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) sensor that leverages the granular visibility of DPI to complement existing security tech stacks and significantly strengthen network forensics capabilities. Deployed as a complement to traditional network security solutions in large Security Operation Centers (SOCs), the Qosmos Probe helps to streamline investigations and improve time-to-threat detection by delivering context-rich, forensically relevant, detailed traffic information. In addition, the Qosmos Probe database uses a fraction of the storage required for full packet capture (FPC), thereby extending the time window for forensic data from weeks to days.

"We are very proud that the Qosmos Probe has been recognized for its contribution to threat hunting, and forensics in particular," said Jean-Philippe Lion, SVP at Enea's DPI Business Unit. "When used in networks as a complement to existing threat detection tools, the granular traffic visibility provided by the DPI-based probe allows faster, more accurate detection of anomalies with fewer false positives. In addition, the probe database provides high information resolution using up to 150x less storage capacity compared to FPC."

For more information, please visit www.qosmos.com/cybersecurity/dpi-sensor-for-threat-hunting/

Additional Resources

Enea Qosmos Probe for Cyber Threat Hunting Datasheet: www.qosmos.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Enea-Qosmos-DPI-Probe-for-Threat-Hunting-Datasheet-190213.pdf

6 minute video overview of the Enea Qosmos Probe for Cyber Threat Hunting:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yerjdbaJwSI

Media Contact

Erik Larsson, SVP Marketing & Communication, Enea

Phone: +33-1-70-81-19-00

E-mail: erik.larsson@enea.com

About Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

Enea, Enea OSE, Netbricks, Polyhedra, Enea Element, Qosmos and Qosmos ixEngine are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSEck, Polyhedra Lite, Enea ElementCenter, Enea On-device Management, Enea NFV Core, Enea NFV Access and Qosmos Probe are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. All rights reserved. © Enea AB 2019

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/enea-s-qosmos-probe-2-0-wins-gold-in-ispg-s-2019-global-excellence-awards,c2742763

The following files are available for download: