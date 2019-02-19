With effect from February 22, 2019, the redemption depository receipts in Vostok New Ventures Ltd will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including March 7, 2019. Instrument: Redemption depository receipts ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VNV SDB IL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012231082 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 169207 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice, please call Issuer Surveillance on +46 (0)8-405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.