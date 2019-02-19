sprite-preloader
19.02.2019
Outotec Oyj: Anna-Maria Tuominen-Reini appointed Senior Vice President, Sourcing & Manufacturing at Outotec

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE FEBRUARY 19, 2019 AT 10:30 AM

Anna-Maria Tuominen-Reini appointed Senior Vice President, Sourcing & Manufacturing at Outotec

Ms. Anna-Maria (Mari) Tuominen-Reini, 44, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Sourcing & Manufacturing and member of Outotec's Executive Board. She will join Outotec on August 19, 2019 at the latest. Tuominen-Reini (BBA, MBA) is currently working for Stora Enso where she is responsible for supply chain management and IT in Packaging Solutions division. Prior to her current position Tuominen-Reini has held several supply chain leadership positions at Unilever, Huhtamäki and CEBAL - Packaging Group and worked in Finland, Sweden, China, England, France, and Czech Republic.

"I am pleased to welcome Mari Tuominen-Reini to the Outotec Executive Board. She has an excellent track record in supply chain management in global operations and an inspiring leadership style, which is a great basis for further developing Outotec's supply chain and manufacturing", says Outotec's CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Markku Teräsvasara, President and CEO
Tel. +358 20 529 2000

Kaisa Aalto-Luoto, SVP, Human Resources & Communications
Tel. +358 20 529 4005

Emails: firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.outotec.com




Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)