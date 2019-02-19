Edison Investment Research - Travel & Leisure - JPJ Group plc: JPJ has announced a definitive agreement to sell its Mandalay subsidiary to 888 Holdings for £18m cash. During FY18, Mandalay reported revenues of c £11m and PBT of c £3.7m, which represents a deal value of c 5.0x EV/EBITDA. This subsidiary has significantly underperformed the rest of JPJ's business and was particularly affected by the additional bonus tax in 2017. We therefore believe this asset sale is a net positive and should enable the company to better focus on its market-leading brands. The stock continues to trade at the low end of the peer group, at only 8.7x EV/EBITDA, 7.2x P/E and 11.9% free cash flow yield for FY19e.ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...