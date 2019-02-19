Meggitt Training Systems will conduct demonstrations of its FATS 100P portable simulator during its first visit to Enforce Tac (stand 12-129) on March 6-7, 2019, in Nuremberg, Germany.

Leveraging key features from the US Army Engagement Skills Trainer II and US Marine Corps Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer programs of record, the industry-leading FATS 100P delivers a significant expansion in virtual small-arms training capability and is ideally suited for use by European law enforcement departments.

"As tactical law enforcement challenges evolve, Meggitt is leveraging in-house expertise and customer feedback to expand its line of simulators from the immersive FATS 300 and 180 to the portable 100P," said Matt Cunningham, Meggitt's director of virtual systems sales. "Enforce Tac visitors to our stand can learn more, especially how the FATS 100P facilitates training resource sharing among units, as well as enables field deployment for easy set-up in a room that's not a dedicated training space."

The FATS 100P features advanced functionality for both instructor and trainee, delivering weapon handling and shot placement analytics, marksmanship automatic coaching tools, video-based judgmental training for escalation and de-escalation, and enhanced graphic capabilities, all in a compact package. Portable and light, the FATS 100P comes in two rugged hand-carry cases the size of a large range bag that allow easy transportation, set-up and operation by one person.

Up to six weapon simulators, including wireless BlueFire and convertible BlueRailones, can be run simultaneously. Meggitt weapons on display will include M4 carbines, Glock G17 pistols, OC spray and a Taser X26P.

To see a demonstration of Meggitt's FATS 100P simulator, plus speak with a company representative during Enforce Tac, visit stand 12-129 or schedule an appointment at https://meggitttrainingsystems.com/about/request-a-meeting-with-meggitt-training-systems/.

About Meggitt Training Systems

Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATS virtual training systems and Caswell International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems continues to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 13,600 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.

Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

