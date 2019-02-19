Electricité du Cambodge has launched an international tender to procure a solar project in Kampong Chhnang province, on a build-own-operate basis. The project is the initial phase of the 100 MW National Solar Park, which is being supported by the Asian Development Bank.Cambodia's national utility Electricité du Cambodge (EDC) has issued an invitation to bid for the construction of a 60 MW solar park in Kampong Chhnang, one of the central provinces in the country. The project is the first phase of the 100 MW National Solar Park project that was launched in June 2017. The Office of Public-Private ...

