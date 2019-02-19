Clavister Updates InControl 2.0 With Zero Touch Provisioning

Clavister provides Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) with a rapid and cost-efficient way of onboarding Clavister NetWall Next-Generation Firewalls with its latest innovation.

ÖRNSKÖLDVIK, Sweden, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, announces a major innovation and offering in its Clavister InControl 2.0 software with Zero Touch functionality.

Zero Touch is the Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)'s answer to secure a rapid and cost efficient on-boarding of new managed Clavister NetWall customers and those building out their Secure SD-WAN. The Clavister NetWall Next-Generation Firewalls can be shipped from the factory directly to the installation site and be installed by a non-tech user using Zero Touch. Once connected to the network, appliances will automatically find their way directly to the InControl server hosted by the MSSP and can be fully and seamlessly configured. For communication of configuration parameters, the connectivity is direct between InControl and NetWall-providing highest level of confidentiality.

"With scarcity of skilled resources and requirements from clients for rapid onboarding, the Zero Touch provisioning functionality with InControl 2.0 provides simplified onboarding without delays to perform staging procedures," says Mattias Nordlund, Product Manager InControl, NetWall and cOS Core.

Offered as software to run in multi-tenant mode in the MSSP's private cloud environment and offered at no additional charge, Clavister InControl 2.0 requires minimum time to get started and saves cost immediately. InControl 2.0 is furthermore equipped with a fresh new graphical look and performance optimisations and is downloadable as of now from MyClavister.

See more on Clavister InControl 2.0 with Zero Touch and request a demo here: https://www.clavister.com/products/incontrol/

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading European cybersecurity vendor with over 20 years of experience. Seated in Sweden, the company has customers- communication service providers, governments, enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs)-in more than 150 countries. Clavister provides unique security solutions to protect their digital assets and secure business continuity. The stock, Clavister Holding AB, is listed at NASDAQ First North under shortname CLAV.

For more information and media requests, please contact:

Mattias Nordlund

Product Manager Enterprise

Mattias.nordlund@clavister.com

