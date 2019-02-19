Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $4.7bn Wafer Level Packaging Market

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Wafer Level Packaging Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts by Packaging Technology (3D TSV WLP, 2.5D TSV WLP, WLCSP, Nano WLP and Others), by Integration Type (Fan-in WLP and Fan-out WLP) and by Industry (Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Healthcare and Others) Plus Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

The recent news on wafer level packaging industry: China-based OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) companies looking to tap high-end packaging segments", has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $4.7bn market is expected to grow significantly by 2029 because of wide range of end-user applications. Key strategies adopted by the key players in this industry such as product enhancement; acquisitions & mergers; agreements & collaborations; and expansion are expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights.

Report highlights

• 285 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of key players in Wafer Level Packaging Market

• Amkor Technology, Inc

• Applied Materials, Inc

• ASML Holding N.V.

• Deca Technologies Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

• KLA-Tencor Corporation

• Lam Research Corporation

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

• Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

• Tokyo Electron Limited

• Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

• Ultratech, Inc

• Global Wafer Level Packaging Market Outlook and Analysis from 2019-2029

• Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecasts and Analysis by Industry from 2019-2029

• Electronics Forecast 2019-2029

• It & Telecommunication Forecast 2019-2029

• Industrial Forecast 2019-2029

• Automotive Forecast 2019-2029

• Aerospace & Defense Forecast 2019-2029

• Healthcare Forecast 2019-2029

• Others Forecast 2019-2029

• Wafer Level Packaging Market Projections, Analysis and Potential by Technology from 2019-2029

• 3D TSV WLP Forecast 2019-2029

• 2.5D TSV WLP Forecast 2019-2029

• WLCSP Forecast 2019-2029

• Nano WLP Forecast 2019-2029

• Others Forecast 2019-2029

• Wafer Level Packaging Market Projections, Analysis and Potential by Integration Type from 2019-2029

• Fan-in WLP forecast 2019-2029

• Fan-out WLP forecast 2019-2029

• Regional and National Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecasts from 2019-2029

• North America Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• US Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• United Kingdom Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• France Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Switzerland Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Austria Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Netherlands Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Sweden Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Spain Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Belgium Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• China Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• India Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of APAC Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Latin America Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Latin America Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Middle East & Africa Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Saudi Arabia Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• UAE Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• South Africa Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of MEA Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029



