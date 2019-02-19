Infortrend Shows the Blue-Chips How It's Done -- EonStor GSa 2024 AFA Receives 5-Star Review from IT Pro

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) is proud to announce that EonStor GSa 2024 All-Flash Array has received a prestigious 5-Star review along with the Editor's Choice Award from UK based IT Pro Magazine.

"The feature-rich EonStor GSa 2024RC offers an impressive range of storage services and teams them up with great all-flash performance, a huge expansion potential, and a wealth of data port options", wrote Dave Mitchell, IT Pro Magazine.

As a unified storage, GSa 2024 is capable of NAS, SAN, and offers high availability suitable for any size of data centers. It features 24 SFF hot-swap drive bays and comes with dual-redundant controllers. Enterprises can also select the type of speed according to their needs with a wide range of supported data port options. For expansion, this array supports up to 12 JB 3000 expansion enclosures for a maximum storage comprising of 744 drives, easily fulfilling huge storage demands.

GSa 2024 is part of the growing EonStor GSa all-flash storage family. GSa 2000 and 3000 series are cost-performance solutions that provide high acceleration of enterprise applications such as database, virtualization, VDI, Microsoft Exchange, and media/entertainment-related applications. GSa 5000 series, on the other hand, offers the highest performance all-flash technology designed for extreme I/O workloads. The complete product family offers a wider range of product selections in terms of performance, connectivity, and scalability.

"We are absolutely thrilled that IT Pro magazine gave GSa 2024 a 5-star review. It demonstrates the competitiveness and all-around capabilities of Infortrend all-flash array," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

