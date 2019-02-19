Argus TrueID Acquires Biometric Identity Systems

LONDON and SYDNEY, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Argus TrueID, a world leading biometric solutions provider, has acquired fellow Australian biometrics developer, Biometric Identity Systems.

The acquisition is part of Argus' larger mergers and acquisition strategy, both here in Australia and overseas.

and overseas. Argus TrueID has been ranked 12th in the Australian Financial Review (AFR) Fast 100 list, recognising the fastest growing companies in Australia .

Australia's largest, privately owned biometric solutions developer, Argus TrueID, has announced the acquisition of Queensland based Biometric Identity Solutions (BIS).

Argus TrueID, who were recently recognised by the AFR as one of Australia's fastest growing companies, have been working both in Australia and globally to deliver biometric solutions across a range of industries, including the Justice, Retail, Banking, Childcare, and Manufacturing sectors.

Ken Farrow, Executive Chairman, is excited by the acquisition of BIS as part of a wider mergers and acquisition strategy that Argus TrueID is currently pursuing. "BIS have long been recognised for their biometric expertise, particularly in Justice and Corrections sector." Farrow said, "With the synergies that exist between the two organisations, it made sense to bring BIS into the wider Argus TrueID group, contributing to our ability to grow both here and internationally."

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and with offices the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, and United Arab Emirates, Argus TrueID has become a leader in the rapidly growing global biometrics marketplace. "We will continue to find new opportunities for biometrics solutions across a range of industries. Any challenge that requires certainty of identity can be solved with biometrics. Our focus is to continue to educate the market that, by placing identity at the centre of your organisation, we can help to reduce risk, improve processes, enhance the user experience, and most importantly, deliver bottom line cost savings," Farrow added.

BIS will continue trading under their existing brand name, with the two organisations to collaborate closely on research and development, while looking to streamline operations across sales and other operational departments.

About Argus TrueID

Argus TrueID is a biometric technology developer, focused on creating systems that streamline business processes through the unique and secure identification of individuals. Our deep industry knowledge and expertise has enabled us to build the 'Biometric Enterprise' - an environment where our clients leverage our TrueID management platform to address a wide range of business issues and challenges.

www.argustrueid.com