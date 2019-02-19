Association of Corporate Counsel: ACC Opens New Europe Headquarters in Brussels

Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 19, 2019, ACC president and CEO. "It is an important signal to our members that we are serving an international community of in-house counsel, whose needs and interests cross borders and languages."



A "Young Leader of the Year" nominee by the Associations Network, Marletta sits on the board of the European Society for Associations Executives and the advisory board of Boardroom magazine. He studied at the University of Catania and speaks English, French, and Spanish in addition to Italian.



"I am excited to join the ACC team," Marletta said. "The 2,500 members of ACC Europe are our top priority, in and out of the European Union. I fully expect our new Brussels office will mean amplified services for our members and greater overall growth."



About ACC:The Association of Corporate Counsel) is a global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations throughinformation,education,networking, andadvocacy. With more than 45,000 members in 85 countries employed by over 10,000 organizations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel. For more information, visitwww.acc.comand follow ACC on Twitter:@ACCinhouse.

# # #