MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORNICKEL REPORTS CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ON FEBRUARY 26 19-Feb-2019 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE 19 February 2019 Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL REPORTS CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ON FEBRUARY 26 Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the largest palladium and refined nickel producer in the world, will publish consolidated IFRS financial results for full year 2018 on February 26, 2019. The management of the Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 5:00 pm Moscow time (2:00 pm London / 9:00 am New York) on February 26, 2019. Webcast and its replay are available on the link [1] Conference call will be held in Russian and English. PIN 53391001# (English call) PIN 75289259# (Russian call) Numbers for the call: Russia +7 495 646 93 15 UK +44 207 194 3759 Toll Free: Russia 8 800 500 9863 UK 0 800 376 6183 USA 844 286 0643 Investor presentation and financial statements will be available for download on the Company's website: https://www.nornickel.ru/investors/reports-and-results/#2018 [2] ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 7551 EQS News ID: 777339 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aeb5796d24c022d7dbe5aae35cb5e4b6&application_id=777339&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=28c94c72211215fd4c9a24e95545ae3c&application_id=777339&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

