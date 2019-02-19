The Solar Energy Corporation of India has invited bids for the development of an aggregate capacity of 20 MW of lagoon-based floating PV with 60 MWh of battery-based storage systems in the union territory of Lakshadweep.From pv magazine India. The floating solar plants with battery storage are to be set up in Lakshadweep across the eight islands of Agatti - which will feature 3 MW of floating solar and 9 MWh storage - Amini (2.75 MW/8.25 MWh), Chetlat (0.75 MW/2.25 MWh), Kadmat (2 MW/6 MWh), Kalpeni (2 MW/6 MWh), Kavaratti (4.5 MW/13.5 MWh), Kiltan (1.5 MW/4.5 MWh) and Minicoy (3.5 MW/10.5 MWh). ...

