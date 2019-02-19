The indebted Chinese developer has put back plans to set a date for its huge shares issue scheme by three weeks. The company needs to raise HK$1 billion that is due for repayment by May but needs stock holders to agree to significantly dilute their stakes.Debt-saddled Chinese solar developer Panda Green is starting to cut it fine with its plans to generate enough cash to pay off reported debts of HK$1 billion (US$127 million) which will fall due for repayment by May. The former United PV Group in January outlined a plan to generate most - an estimated HK$996 million - of that cash by a huge shares ...

