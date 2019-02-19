Referring to exchange notice of 8 February 2019 concerning implementation of a reversed split in Gate Ventures plc, please be informed that the changes in question have been delayed. The changes will not be implemented as described in the exchange notice. Please see announcement of 18 February 2019, published by Gate Ventures plc. This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG. For further information, please contact Keswick Global AG on +43 1 740 408045. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=709895