VistaJet Ltd: VistaJet Partners With Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow for the 2019 Formula One World Championship

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, announces its partnership with the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow team as its Official Supplier of private jet travel.



With the tight schedule of the race calendar and often only days between Grands Prix, VistaJet will support the team to optimize their travel and transfer times throughout the 2019 Formula One season. In an industry where speed and efficiency are fundamental, the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow team will further utilize time off track to arrive in optimum condition.

Having raced competitively with Ferrari for many years and as an official driver in the FIA World Endurance Championship, WEC, VistaJet's Founder and Chairman Thomas Flohr knows the demands of racing and the intense focus required to perform under such pressure. With his Ferrari 488 GTE, Thomas achieved second place at the 24h of Le Mans 2018, alongside his fellow drivers Giancarlo Fisichella and Francesco Castellacci.

Announcing the partnership, Thomas Flohr said: "I am incredibly proud to support the most iconic and successful racing team in the world. Innovation, technology and a focus on efficiency are values we both share. VistaJet will provide Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow with seamless travel, to ensure their focus is on what is important - the competition on track."

VistaJet places the utmost importance on service and operational excellence. On its owned fleet of over 70 aircraft, VistaJet has completed over 146,000 flights globally, safely flying over 360,000 passengers to more than 1,900 airports worldwide.

Thomas Flohr adds: "A new season is starting, a new team will be driving, and we will all be there cheering for Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc and all at Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow."

VistaJet is the first and only global aviation company. On its fleet of over 70 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004 by Thomas Flohr, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet's signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere. Customers can also request Direct one-off flights through the industry's first end-to-end booking app or a 24/7 global team.



VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding - the world leader in business flight solutions, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset lite solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.



