Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2019) - iCo Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: ICO) (OTCQB: ICOTF) ("iCo" or "the Company") announces that on Friday February 15, 2019 the Company delivered written notice terminating, with immediate effect, its product sublicense agreement with Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNP: OTCQB), related to iCo-008 (Bertilimumab). Subsequent to the above noted termination, Immune Pharmaceuticals filed a voluntary petition for bankruptcy in the District of New Jersey on February 17, 2019.

https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/27133041/Immune_Pharmaceuticals_Inc

About iCo Therapeutics

iCo Therapeutics identifies existing development stage assets for use in underserved ocular and infectious diseases. Such assets may exhibit utility in non-ophthalmic conditions outside the Company's core focus areas and if so the Company will seek to capture further value via partnerships. iCo shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ICO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "ICOTF".

For more information, visit the Company website at: www.icotherapeutics.com.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to Immune Pharmaceuticals and the Company's business plans and strategies. All forward-looking statements are based on iCo's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to iCo and relate to, among other things, termination of the sublicense agreement with Immune Pharmaceuticals, anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, market acceptance and future commitments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to iCo and speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by iCo in its public securities filings and on its website, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. iCo disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Andrew Rae

Chief Executive Officer

iCo Therapeutics Inc.

rae@icotherapeutics.com

1-778-772-7775 (c)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42899