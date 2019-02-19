Analytics Insight Magazine Names 'The 10 Most Innovative Cyber Security Companies in 2019'

SAN JOSE, California and HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence has named 'The 10 Most Innovative Cyber Security Companies in 2019' in its February issue.

The magazine issue recognizes 10 companies offering state-of-the-art security services, combining the best in advanced technology and intelligence to respond and adapt quickly to cyber threats and potential attacks. Here's a look at the top 10 companies selected in the list:

Nucleon: Featuring as the Cover Story and Company of The Month, Nucleon was founded in 2016 to revolutionize cyber intelligence technologies with the ultimate goal of enabling enterprises and governments to predict threats before they become breaches. Nucleon developed new methodologies for analyzing large quantities of data. By mimicking the neural network of the human brain, Nucleon systems are able to analyze and learn about unknown threats and alert clients.

AimBrain: Offers a BIDaaS (Biometric Identity as-a-Service) platform to protect businesses and their customers against fraud. The company offers five proprietary biometric authentication modules for smarter authentication.

BrandLock: Improves conversions by identifying different types of online shoppers, removing distractions caused by adware and promoting targeted offers of retail stores, just-in-time with its two products - Shield and Engage.

Cyberwrite: Enables insurers, brokers and agents to cyberprofile and benchmark the cyber insurance risk of enterprises worldwide and estimates the financial impact of cyber risk on their business using its unique Cyber Profiling technology.

Deceptive Bytes: An Active Endpoint Cyber Defense solution provider to prevent cyber attacks in real-time using deception technology. The lightweight solution enables system-wide protection with pinpoint handling that operates in user-mode through the entire Endpoint Kill Chain, without relying on signatures, patterns or the need for constant updates.

Deep Armor: Offers cybersecurity services for cutting-edge technologies in Cloud, Web Applications & Services, Mobile and IoT. The company expertise in information security processes as well as technical security assessments, threat modeling and penetration testing.

Logz.io: Provides an intelligent and scalable machine data analytics platform. Powered by AI, the platform helps engineers identify critical issues before they arise and empowers them to monitor, troubleshoot and secure applications.

LUCY Security: Offers tools which process a variety of campaigns including phishing simulations, awareness trainings, technology assessments, malware simulations, or simulated ransomware, allowing enterprises to test their security and evolve against cyber threats.

Zeguro: Empowers small and medium enterprises to regulate cybersecurity processes, identifying cyber risks in people, processes, and technology. Its innovative cyber insurance helps businesses recover from the interruptions caused by hackers and attackers.

Zimperium: Offers a revolutionary machine learning-based engine, z9 which protects mobile data, apps and sessions against device compromises, network attacks, malicious apps and phishing attempts.

Cyber security is one of the major concerns among organizations with the ever-increasing amount of data today. Enterprises need a wealth of technologies, systems and processes to truly protect this sensitive data from potential attacks. "The selected companies provide revolutionary cyber security solutions that go beyond traditional monitoring and detection systems, helping enterprises significantly mitigate and defend against future attacks. We extend our sincere accolades to all the ten companies for driving phenomenal innovation in this space," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.

Read the detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net.

About Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

