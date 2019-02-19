3D Bioprinting Market to Reach USD 1,875.9 Million by 2025 | CAGR 25.36 % Globally

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the new research study added by Big Market Research, the global 3D Bioprinting Market is poised to raise USD 1,875.9 million by 2025. The growth of the global 3D Bioprinting market is backed owing to the growing need and demand for organ transplantation globally. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (U.S Department of Health & Human Services), despite of advancement in medicine and technology and increased awareness of organ donation and transplantation, the gap between demand and supply continues to increase. In 2015, approximately 122,071 people were waiting at the year end for organ transplantation of which 30,975 transplants were performed and around 15,068 donors recovered. Similarly, NHS statistics revealed that there are just 2,456 organ donors compared to 6,388 patients requesting transplants in 2016-17 which shows a huge disparity in supply and demand. The 3D bioprinting is considered ideal for organ transplantation as it uses a typical layer-by-layer 3D printing technique, depositing biomaterials or bioinks, to create 3D tissues for tissue engineering and medicine. Also, this technology is being applied in regenerative medicine in order to fulfil to need for tissues and 3D printed organs for transplantation purposes. Thus, the use of 3D bioprinting eliminated the crushing deficit of organ supply that could be a revolutionary change for the healthcare industry. As a result, the adoption and demand for 3D bioprinting in healthcare sector would increase thereby, contributing towards the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Global 3D Bioprinting market study by Technology (syringe/extrusion bioprinting, inkjet bioprinting, magnetic levitation bioprinting, laser-assisted bioprinting and other technologies) Component (3D Bioprinters, biomaterials and scaffolds) Application (drug testing and development, regenerative medicine, food testing, research and others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include 3D Systems Corporation, Aspect Biosystems Ltd, Allevi, Inc., Envision TEC GmbH, Cyfuse Biomedical KK, RegenHU SA,

Key findings of the study:

The North America region accounted for the significant market share owing to the increasing government initiatives and growing awareness due to conferences and trade shows.

region accounted for the significant market share owing to the increasing government initiatives and growing awareness due to conferences and trade shows. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a fastest growing region owing to the growing number of cancer treatments and cancer cases.

By Technology

Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting

Inkjet Bioprinting

Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting

Laser-Assisted Bioprinting

Other Technologies

By Component

3D Bioprinters

Biomaterials

Scaffolds

By Application

Drug Testing and Development

Regenerative Medicine

Food Testing

Research

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

