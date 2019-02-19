



TOKYO, Feb 19, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Akira Tanae) will produce and donate gold, silver, and bronze medals to the top three men and women finishers of the marathon and wheelchair marathon events of the Tokyo Marathon 2019 (a total of 12 medals). The Tokyo Marathon 2019, organized by the Tokyo Marathon Foundation, will be held on March 3, 2019. The wheelchair marathon has been officially sanctioned as an international event since 2016.The Tokyo Marathon medals provided by TANAKA HOLDINGS are made from pure gold, silver, and bronze, making them rarities of considerable value even among medals presented at sports competitions. The medals to be presented to the marathon winners are approximately 65 mm in diameter. The pure gold medal weighs approximately 200 grams, the pure silver medal approximately 110 grams, and the pure bronze medal approximately 90 grams.TANAKA is also holding a Tokyo Marathon Winner and Finisher Medal Exhibition (top ranked finishers) on the first floor at its GINZA TANAKA main store in Ginza, Tokyo, for 16 days from February 13 to February 28, 2019. TANAKA HOLDINGS is actively supporting the Tokyo Marathon 2019 with the provision of medals recognizing the efforts of the marathon runners and by holding this exhibition.The medals for the Tokyo Marathon 2019, the 13th Tokyo Marathon, take the marathon's main visual, "Ready?" as their theme, and were designed to increase expectations, the sense of "it seems that something exciting is going to happen" that is felt by runners, supporters, spectators, and even those without any interest yet. The spiral expanding out from the heart expresses this sense of excitement, of expectation. The medal ribbons have the motif of the marathon logo. The marathon logo is formed like a tapestry, created by weaving together strands that express each individual person, whether a runner, a volunteer, or a spectator.The reverse sides of the gold, silver, and bronze medals that will be presented to the top three winners of each marathon event depict the course map and the TANAKA KIKINZOKU Group logo. These medals express the dreams and vigor of people as we move from the current year of 2019, when this Tokyo Marathon is being held, to the future year of 2020, when the Tokyo Olympics will be held.The TANAKA KIKINZOKU Group has produced the winner medals and finisher medals for every Tokyo Marathon since the first was held in 2007. The Tokyo Marathon was added to the World Marathon Majors (currently the Abbott World Marathon Majors) in 2013, attracting global attention as one of the world's six premier marathons. The TANAKA KIKINZOKU Group has produced and sold various commemorative medals other than for the Tokyo Marathon, including the official commemorative medals for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games. The TANAKA KIKINZOKU Group will continue to produce medals made of precious metals and support various events in a way unique to the Group.Overview of the Tokyo Marathon 2019 Winner Medals:Material, Weight, and Size (from left)- Silver Medal: Pure silver, approx. 110 g, approx. 65 mm in diameter, approx. 4.8 mm thick- Gold Medal: Pure gold (24K), approx. 200 g, approx. 65 mm in diameter, approx. 4.5 mm thick- Bronze Medal: Pure bronze, approx. 90 g, approx. 65 mm in diameter, approx. 5.4 mm thick* The weights of the wheelchair marathon medals are gold (pure gold): approx. 160 g, silver (pure silver): approx. 95 g, and bronze (pure bronze): approx. 80 gTokyo Marathon 2019 Winner Medal Exhibition Schedule:The winner medals (gold, silver, and bronze) will be displayed according to the following schedule.February 13-28 * Display of originalsTokyo Marathon Winner Medal Exhibition, GINZA TANAKA Ginza Main Store,1st floor, 1-7-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, TokyoFebruary 28-March 2 * Exhibition of replicasTokyo Marathon EXPO 2019, Odaiba Special Venue (Odaiba-Aomi Event Area (N,O,P),1-1-17 Aomi, Koto-ku, Tokyo)March 1 * Display of originalsTokyo Marathon 2019 Press Conference / Keio Plaza Hotel * For the mediaPress release (PDF): http://www.acnnewswire.com/clientreports/598/190219.pdfAbout the Tanaka Precious MetalsSince its foundation in 1885, the Tanaka Precious Metals group has built a diversified range of business activities focused on precious metals. Tanaka is a leader in Japan in terms of the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, Tanaka Precious Metals has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry, but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and resources. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies within and outside Japan work together with unified cooperation between manufacturing, sales, and technological aspects to offer products and services. In addition, in order to make further progress in globalization, The TANAKA KIKINZOKU Group welcomed Metalor Technologies International SA as a member of the Group in 2016.As precious metal professionals, Tanaka Precious Metals will continue to contribute to the development of an enriching and prosperous society.The TANAKA KIKINZOKU Group is cooperating with the Tokyo Marathon.