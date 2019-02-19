Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Worth $1.87 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cardiovascular ultrasound (CVUS) market size is expected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. Rising investment in Medtech industry, increasing R&D activities, and high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are the key factors driving market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Cardiovascular ultrasound market was valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period

Fetal echocardiography segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR

Doppler segment was valued at USD 0.6 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to rise at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period

Ambulatory care centers segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the forthcoming years.

Read 135 page research report with TOC on "Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Analysis Report By Type (2D, 3D/4D, Doppler), By Type (Transesophageal, Transthoracic, Fetal Echocardiography), By Display (B/W, Color), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cardiovascular-ultrasound-system-market

Benefits associated with cardiovascular ultrasound over conventional methods include quick recovery, reduced span of hospitalization, and fewer post-operative complications. These benefits along with rising geriatric population are expected to propel demand of cardiovascular ultrasound diagnosis over the forecast period.

North America captured the largest market share in 2017. Favorable reimbursement framework and presence of a large number of industry players are some of the major factors which can be attributed to the regional growth. Rising geriatric population coupled with sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are expected to further fuel market growth in the region. Furthermore, increasing health awareness is driving the demand.

Some of the key players in the cardiovascular ultrasound market include Philips; GE Healthcare, Inc.; Hitachi; Fujifilm Medical Systems; Siemens Healthcare; and Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cardiovascular ultrasound market report on the basis of type, technology, display, end-use, and region:

- Cardiovascular Ultrasound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Transthoracic Echocardiography



Transesophageal Echocardiography



Fetal Echocardiography



Others

- Cardiovascular Ultrasound Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

2D



3D/4D



Doppler

- Cardiovascular Ultrasound Display Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

B/W



Color

- Cardiovascular Ultrasound End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hospital



Diagnostic centers



Ambulatory care centers



Others

- Cardiovascular Ultrasound Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Irradiation Apparatus Market - Irradiation apparatus market is expected to experience growth due to technology upgrading, increasing its demand in the pharmaceutical and medical industries.

Heart Blocks Treatment Market - Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and growing global geriatric population is expected to serve as high impact rendering driver for the heart blocks treatment market over the forecast period.

Hernia Repair Devices Market - The global hernia devices market is growing at a significant rate due to increase in hernia cases, rising geriatric population base and growing acceptance of robotic surgeries.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter