BELLWAY PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 19

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 the Company wishes to announce that Ian McHoul, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed to The Vitec Group plc as a non-executive director and Chairman Designate with effect from 25 February 2019. Ian will become Chairman of The Vitec Group plc at the conclusion of that company's AGM on 21 May 2019.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717


