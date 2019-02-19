HyperX Named Official Peripheral, Memory and SSD Partner of ESL's First International Fortnite Competition

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced it is the official peripheral and memory and SSD partner of the inaugural ESL Katowice Royale Featuring Fortnite. All tournament PCs and PlayStation4 gaming stations will be equipped with HyperX peripherals, including gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, memory, and SSDs. The HyperX Esports Truck will also be onsite in Katowice, Poland, entertaining fans on the mobile esports stage for the first time in the history of the global circuit.

"We have a longstanding relationship with HyperX and are thrilled that they are partnering with us for ESL's first international Fortnite competition," said Paul Brewer, SVP of Brand Partnerships, ESL North America. "As the official peripheral and memory partner, HyperX will be able to showcase their world-class gaming experiences for players and fans alike."

The first-ever ESL Katowice Royale Featuring Fortnite, taking place at the IEM Katowice Expo 2019 across two weekends, will showcase 200 of the world's best Fortnite players and influencers. Players will battle it out for the lion's share of a $100,000 USD prize pool at the Polish Edition on February 23-24 and a $500,000 USD prize pool at the International Edition, taking place on March 1-3. HyperX sponsored team Navi will be one of the teams competing.

While fans will have the opportunity to spectate the competition, they will also be able to try their Fortnite skills through integrated competitions in the free-to-play area. Systems will be equipped with HyperX peripherals, including gaming headsets, keyboards, mice and mousepads. ESL Katowice Royale Featuring Fortnite will offer every participant of the free-to-play area the chance to win material prizes worth more than $50,000 USD.

"HyperX values its relationship with ESL, and we are excited to be part of history by sponsoring the company's first Fortnite integration at the IEM Expo this year," said Daniel Kelley, HyperX director of corporate marketing. "By providing our peripheral products onsite, we hope to emphasize the benefit of using top-of-the-line equipment to enhance gaming."

Additionally, HyperX will exhibit products within the IEM Expo, the leading esports-centric tradeshow, located adjacent to the Spodek Arena. For a chance to try out the newest HyperX peripherals and experience the award-winning HyperX Cloud headsets, fans can stop by the HyperX booth.

The HyperX Esports Truck, an 18-wheeler truck that converts into a full-size five on five player mobile gaming stage, will be onsite hosting gaming competitions, giveaways, and will have listening stations showcasing HyperX's latest products, Polish influencers, Cosplay competitions, and more.

