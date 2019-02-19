Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 18-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.86p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.73p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.27p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.14p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---