The "Governance, Risk and Compliance The Latvian Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Governance, Risk and Compliance The Latvian Insurance Industry" is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Latvia. It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) regulates the Latvian insurance industry. FCMC is an autonomous public institution, which carries out the supervision of Latvian banks, insurance companies, and insurance brokerage companies, participants of financial instruments market, as well as private pension funds.

Law on Insurance Companies and Supervision and the Law on Reinsurance which were repealed on January 1, 2016 and replaced by the new Insurance and Reinsurance Law 2015 are the primary acts governing insurance activities in Latvia. The fundamental purpose of the law is to ensure that insurers and reinsurers perform insurance activities in a reliable, efficient and sound way, protecting the interests of policyholders and insured individuals.

Key Takeaways

The Latvian insurance industry is regulated by the FSC

100% FDI is permitted in the Latvian insurance industry

Placement of non-admitted insurance or reinsurance contracts is not permitted in Latvia, except for non-admitted insurance and reinsurance contracts issued by insurance companies from other EU or EEA Member States

Key classes of compulsory insurance include motor third-party liability insurance and personal accident insurance for passengers in public transport

Composite insurance is not permitted in Latvia

Scope

The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Latvia.

The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country's insurance regulatory framework.

The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into the insurance regulatory framework in Latvia.

Track the latest regulatory changes, and expected changes impacting the Latvian insurance industry.

Gain detailed information about the key regulations governing the establishment and operation of insurance entities in the country.

Understand key regulations and market practices pertaining to various types of insurance product.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

2 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulation

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.3.1 Life insurance

2.3.2 Property insurance

2.3.3 Motor insurance

2.3.4 Liability insurance

2.3.5 Marine, aviation and transit insurance

2.3.6 Personal accident and health insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.4.1 Motor third-party liability insurance

2.4.2 Air carriers and aircraft operators insurance

2.4.3 Professional indemnity insurance for alternative investment fund managers

2.4.4 Liability for ships with respect to oil pollution

2.4.5 Third party liability insurance for bailiffs

2.4.6 Clinical trial liability

2.4.7 Professional liability insurance for insurance intermediaries

2.4.8 Health insurance

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.5.1 International Association of Insurance Supervisors

2.5.2 European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority

2.5.3 Federation of European Risk Management Associations

2.5.4 Federation of European Risk Management Associations

2.5.5 Latvian Insurers Association

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.6.1 Overview

2.6.2 Intermediaries

2.6.3 Market practices

2.6.4 Fines and Penalties

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.7.1 Type of insurance organization

2.7.2 Establishing a local company

2.7.3 Foreign ownership

2.7.4 Types of license

2.7.5 Capital requirements

2.7.6 Solvency margin

2.7.7 Reserve requirements

2.7.8 Investment regulations

2.7.9 Statutory return requirements

2.7.10 Fee structure

2.8 Taxation

2.8.1 Insurance premium or policy taxation

2.8.2 Withholding taxes on premium paid overseas

2.8.3 Corporate tax

2.8.4 VAT

2.8.5 Captives

2.9 Legal System

2.9.1 Introduction

2.9.2 Access to court

2.9.3 Alternative dispute resolution

3 APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bplp47/latvia_insurance?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005478/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Insurance