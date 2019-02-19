SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.: SolarWinds Positioned as the Only Challenger in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2019(NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced it maintains its position as a Challenger for the fourth year in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics

"We believe SolarWinds' position in the Challengers' Quadrant in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant is a recognition of our 20-year commitment to disrupting the status quo that technology professionals have been forced to accept," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. "We're proud to be the only challenger this year, and we wouldn't have it any other way. We continue to focus on what matters to our customers: providing them with network management software that solves IT management problems the way tech pros want them solved."

"By listening to our customers and the over 150,000 registered members of our THWACK community who are asking for simpler solutions to today's challenges, we've made significant investments in scalability in the last year to help buyers looking to displace their complex, legacy solutions," Pfister continued.

Over 275,000 customers worldwide use SolarWinds IT management software, which enables IT professionals to identify and address a complete range of hybrid IT infrastructure performance issues. Advancements in SDN monitoring support and expanded anomaly detection capabilities are designed to provide deeper visibility into network environments.

SolarWinds develops its IT management software leveraging the Orion Platform , a modular and scalable architecture built to deliver powerful network, infrastructure, and application monitoring and management capabilities across on-premises, hosted, and public cloud environments. The common framework combines a web-based dashboard, centralized user management, unified alerting and reporting, and consolidated metrics-enhancing collaboration between teams. In addition to the PerfStack dashboard improvements and centralized upgrades, the latest release of the Orion Platform also adds SAML authentication support, enabling Single Sign On (SSO) to the Orion Web Console.

Connect with SolarWinds

THWACK (https://thwack.solarwinds.com/welcome/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_MQUD_SW-NPM-20190219_X_X_X_VidNo-X)

(https://thwack.solarwinds.com/welcome/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_MQUD_SW-NPM-20190219_X_X_X_VidNo-X) Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/solarwinds/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_MQUD_SW-NPM-20190219_X_X_X_VidNo-X)

(http://www.twitter.com/solarwinds/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_MQUD_SW-NPM-20190219_X_X_X_VidNo-X) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SolarWinds/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_MQUD_SW-NPM-20190219_X_X_X_VidNo-X)

(https://www.facebook.com/SolarWinds/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_MQUD_SW-NPM-20190219_X_X_X_VidNo-X) LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/solarwinds/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_MQUD_SW-NPM-20190219_X_X_X_VidNo-X)

1Source: Gartner,"2019 Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics," Sanjit Ganguli, Vivek Bhalla, Pankaj Prasad, 7 February 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SWIproducts

About SolarWinds

SolarWindsonline community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com .

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2019 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nicole Fachet

Text100

Phone: +1-212-871-3950

NicoleF@text100.com

Jenne Barbour

SolarWinds

Phone: +1-512-498-6804

pr@solarwinds.com