Kinetic Consulting Services and RedFOX Labs Combine to Accelerate Blockchain to MENA

DUBAI, UAE, February 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

A new joint-venture aims to accelerate blockchain adoption in the UAE and MENA region

Kinetic Consulting Services, the leading boutique consulting company helping organisations perform better in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, announced today it would combine forces with blockchain venture builder, RedFOX Labs of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, to bring end-to-end blockchain business solutions to the UAE and MENA region.

RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds proven business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia and now the MENA region. They create innovative and scalable solutions to unlock the true market potential on the Komodo Platform, as they aim to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and transport and logistics.

"Blockchain technology is a hot topic in the MENA region," said Joe Tawfik, CEO and Founder of Kinetic Consulting Services. "As a strategic partner of the recently launched Government Experience portal we felt it was time to support the growing demand we have seen for blockchain services. The UAE government continues to support startups that have solutions to enhance citizen/customer happiness. We know that many of these startups are using blockchain to provide new value-creating solutions. By partnering with RedFOX Labs, we will have access to not only amazing technology but an opportunity to provide a more consultative process to blockchain integration and solutions. Both parties are excited and committed to accelerating the adoption of blockchain in the MENA region and this JV allows us to achieve our goal."

RedFOX Labs has started designing its first few lead projects and is busy setting up their base in Vietnam, to tackle the bustling and emerging markets of the Southeast Asia region. Lead by an experienced team of Australian C-Level executives, with global experience in disruptive tech and blockchain, RedFOX Labs is sure to be a hit as they determine which large-scale businesses and industries can be enhanced, by the introduction of blockchain technology.

"RedFOX Labs had the MENA region earmarked for the future, but it seems the demand brings us there sooner than we had expected," said Ben Fairbank CEO and Founder of RedFOX Labs. "We are proud to announce that we have established a JV with Kinetic Consulting Services, which allows us to provide blockchain solutions and services throughout the region. We believe the UAE will be a front-runner in blockchain adoption and the overwhelming request for information is a testament to this fact. It was crucial for us to establish a JV with a company that not only has an impeccable reputation, but complementary skill sets that allow us to provide a truly end to end service. The possibilities surrounding the JV are quite impressive."

RedFOX Labs will now look to begin their collaboration with Kinetic Consulting Services as early as this month as they commence their seed round raise and begin to ramp up operations.

About Kinetic Consulting Services

Kinetic Consulting Services is a boutique management consulting company offering solutions to enable organisations to better compete in the in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The company has offices in Dubai and Sydney Australia.

Website:http://www.kineticcs.com

About RedFox Labs

RedFox Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds successful business models for the emerging markets. RedFox Labs is southeast Asia's first blockchain venture builder.

RedFOX Labs http://www.redfoxlabs.io Twitter @redfoxlabs_io