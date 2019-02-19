Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on May 3, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2019. 2019 marks the 43rd consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

ABOUT PENTAIR

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it's improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world's most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 130 locations in 34 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005466/en/

Contacts:

Pentair Contacts:

Jim Lucas

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Tel: 763-656-5575

E-mail: jim.lucas@pentair.com

Rebecca Osborn

Senior Manager, External Communications

Tel: 763-656-5589

Email: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com