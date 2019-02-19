Chubb appoints Louise Joyce as Life Sciences Manager for the UK and Ireland

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Louise Joyce as Life Sciences Manager for the UK and Ireland.

In this role, Louise will have responsibility for leading Chubb's Life Sciences team and overseeing strategic development and execution. The appointment is effective immediately.

Life Sciences is one of Chubb's five Industry Practices in the UK and Ireland, the others being Technology, Entertainment, Real Estate and the recently-launched Media. Each Industry Practice includes specialist underwriters and dedicated account engineers, all of them aligned with Chubb's multiline and multinational experience.

Louise will report to Karen Strong, Head of Industry Practices, UK and Ireland.

Louise, who was most recently Birmingham Branch Manager, joined Chubb in 2005, as an underwriter. She has previously worked in a variety of roles including Midlands and South Casualty Underwriting Manager.

Following Louise's promotion, Chubb has streamlined its regional structure. As a result, Matthew Westwood has been appointed to the newly-created position of Sales and Distribution Manager, Midlands and the South, which now incorporates some of Louise's former duties, effective immediately.

Matthew was previously regional Business Development Manager. He will remain based in Birmingham and report to Mike Avent, Regional Manager for the Midlands and the South.

Karen Strong, Head of Industry Practices, UK and Ireland, said:

"I am delighted that Louise has been appointed to lead the Life Sciences Industry Practice in the UK and Ireland. Louise brings with her a wealth of experience across many lines of business and this will give us a huge advantage as she develops further our already successful Life Sciences team."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

