Nuweba Unveils Ultra Fast, Highly Secure Platform and Announces Seed Funding to Enable Serverless Technology for Mainstream Adoption

The FaaS platform is 10 times faster than existing solutions and provides integrated application security and visibility for serverless technology at levels necessary for mission critical and user facing capabilities

Nuweba , the first platform to solve the three main challenges facing serverless technology, today emerged from stealth, opened its beta program and announced a seed funding round of $4.8million dollars led by Magma Partners and Target Global among other investors.

Serverless technology is the most exciting development since the rise of the cloud, freeing developers to focus their time and expertise on perfecting their applications and business logic without worrying about infrastructure. There remain however, three major obstacles - speed, security and visibility - that prevent companies from using it for mission critical and user facing capabilities.

Ido Neeman, CEO and Yan Cybulski, CTO, both served in the elite technology unit of the Israel Defence Forces where they led cybersecurity operations.

"We believe that serverless can and should be the optimal architecture for almost any use case, including user-facing, mission critical or time sensitive apps," said Neeman. "Current serverless platforms aren't fast enough, don't secure the application layer and offer little visibility. This leads to poor performance and leaves your most valuable assets vulnerable. We knew we could do better. That is why we built Nuweba."

Nuweba redesigned serverless from the kernel up with solutions to all three problems baked in. Compatible with all major serverless providers, users can move their functions to Nuweba with just one-click. It is 10 times faster and more scalable than existing solutions, giving serverless functions improved performance with 8-40ms invocation latency without container reuse. Nuweba can support tens of thousands of concurrent executions. It also offers developers enterprise-grade, application level security and all-around deep visibility of how their application is running in real-time. A completely managed solution, users don't need to configure monitoring metrics or define security policies; Nuweba is auto-configured and uses self-generated rules.

"The market needed a solution that takes control of your serverless apps, while still enjoying the benefits of abstraction and the team at Nuweba has used their cybersecurity expertise to hone an unparalleled platform," said Modi Rosen, Managing Partner, Magma Partners.

