Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Titon Holdings plc (TON): 'Even a monkey sometimes falls from a tree' 19-Feb-2019 / 11:35 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: 'Even a monkey sometimes falls from a tree'* South Korea has been a winning primate for Titon since 2008 and last year contributed more than two-thirds of its PBT. International and domestic events have conspired to impact the Nation, generally, and Titon specifically. In December, these were nascent but have since matured. The Company alerted the market on 14 February and we have reduced our current-year PBT forecast by GBP1m and rebased the rest. We have also borrowed a South Korean proverb to sum it up, believing this event to be a one-off i.e. it is a genuine 'monkey' and 'tree' moment; and Titon will soon be aloft once more. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/even-a-monkey-sometim es-falls-from-a-tree/ [1] +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contact:* | | | | |tw@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Tony Williams | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 20 7194 7622| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 777463 19-Feb-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8e80a06b585984a285c82dc188fd3151&application_id=777463&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=777463&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 19, 2019 06:35 ET (11:35 GMT)