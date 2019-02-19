NDT Market Size Worth $21.20 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-destructive testing market size is projected to reach USD 21.20 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing manufacturing activities in developing as well as developed nations are poised to bolster market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The radiographic testing segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 6.0% during the forecast period. The method offers benefits such as precise fault detection and provision of detailed analytic reports highlighting detected faults

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in both developing and developed nations are leading to increase in activities pertaining to construction, manufacturing, and power generation. This is one of the key trends driving the overall market

The manufacturing segment led the market in 2017. It is anticipated to register a CAGR greater than 7.0% over the forecast period, on account of immense potential for manufacturing activities in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific commanded approximately 21.0% share in the global arena. The region is slated to post the highest CAGR during the same period, owing to growing manufacturing, power generation, and construction projects

Key players such as General Electric, Nikon Metrology NV; Olympus Corporation; Mistras Group, Inc.; Yxlon International GmbH; and Sonatest Ltd. dominated the market in 2017. Mergers and acquisitions are among the key strategies adopted by these players to consolidate their position in the market.

Read 83 page research report with TOC on "Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, By Test Method (Visual, Magnetic Particle, Eddy Current, Ultrasonic, Radiographic), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/non-destructive-testing-equipment-services-market

Use of non-destructive testing helps in detecting faults precisely, reducing product/component failure probability, and cutting down costs incurred in repairs of components. Use of NDT also speeds up the process of manufacturing as possible faults are eliminated beforehand.

Technological advancements in the field are leading to introduction of methods with improved efficiency, which is working in favor of the market. Improvements in techniques used to perform NDT tests are ensuring less complicated execution, thereby boosting the deployment of NDT techniques in numerous vertical segments.

The ultrasonic testing segment is likely to witness significant growth owing to ease of handling equipment, abundant availability of skilled technicians, and precise fault detection. Based on vertical, the manufacturing segment is expected to deploy NDT techniques extensively over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness regarding their use and benefits.

Find more research reports on HVAC & Construction Industry, by Grand View Research:

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-destructive testing (NDT) market based on test method, vertical, and region:

- Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Test Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Visual Testing



Magnetic Particle Testing



Liquid Penetrant Testing



Eddy Current Testing



Ultrasonic Testing



Radiographic Testing

- Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Oil & Gas



Manufacturing



Aerospace and Defense



Construction



Automotive



Power Generation



Others

- Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Electric Water Heaters Market - The global electric water heaters market is anticipated to witness growth owing to increasing number of residential housing projects worldwide.

Commercial Trucks Market - High demand in construction and infrastructural activities is expected to drive the global commercial trucks market over the forecast period.

Escalators And Elevators Market - The global escalators and elevators market is expected to witness high growth throughout the forecast period due to growing urbanization and considerable increase in the geriatric population.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter