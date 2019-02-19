NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Taps Technology, Marketing and Communications Industry Veteran, Marc Strauch as Managing Director

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ('NMSC') today announced that technology, marketing, and communications industry veteran Marc Strauch has been appointed Managing Director. Mr. Strauch will be based in the firm's Beverly Hills office.

Mr. Strauch's career spans more than 30 years working with CXOs and thought leaders for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies in software, cloud-based services and blockchain, clean-green technology, new and conventional media, and food/agtech. Strauch has also co-founded start-ups in video-on-demand, hashtags on the blockchain, middleware, cybersecurity and social search. Mr. Strauch was a marketing strategy and corporate communications team member in product launches for more than twelve Microsoft enterprise products including four versions of Windows Server and Client and Microsoft Office, as well as SharePoint and SharePoint Server, Enterprise Project Management, Tablet PC, Small Business Server, Forms Server, Windows Phone 7 & 8 and Azure. As a co-founder of the Microsoft Business Value team, he helped develop financial modeling tools to define total cost of ownership (TCO) and business value of technology that were used to sell multi-billion dollars in Microsoft Enterprise Agreements. He has written over 60 ground-breaking white papers for Microsoft on the business of value technology and was the first person at Microsoft in early 1996 to write a series of 23 articles on the business value of the then nascent World Wide Web for enterprise CXOs.

Before a career in technology marketing, Mr. Strauch has ten years of experience in public policy related to environmental, regional and city planning working with government agencies including the City of New York, Port of New York, US HUD, US EPA, Virgin Islands Water Supply and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Strauch noted, 'It is an honor and privilege to be part of the NMS team as we work with clients globally to help them optimize their business offerings for their customers and improve operational and market efficiencies and return greater shareholder value.'

'As we continue our growth expansion, we remain focused on attracting the highest caliber of professionals within each key sector and service at NMS Consulting, Marc clearly exemplifies the caliber of consultant and professional that represents the NMS Consulting culture. said, Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner. 'We are all very excited to welcome Marc to our team and look forward to many great things we can accomplish for our clients.'

Mr. Strauch will work with NMSC clients across all business units; managing consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications.

