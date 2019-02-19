GC Aesthetics Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran to General Manager in France

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / GC Aesthetics ("GCA"), a medical technology company providing healthcare aesthetic solutions for global healthcare markets, announced today the appointment of Mr. Philippe Mauvais as Business Manager of GC Aesthetics' businesses in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

Mr. Mauvais comes to GC Aesthetics with extensive knowledge of the medical device and pharmaceutical industries having spent the majority of his career building and leading strategy for the international aesthetics business at Allergan. Prior to that, he also served in several additional leadership positions at Allergan as well as in various roles at Roussel UCLAF and Boots Healthcare. Mr. Mauvais has a proven track record within a scope of channels including hospitals and clinics, cash pay health care professionals, buying groups and pharmacies. He holds an executive master's degree from HEC Business school in France.

In this position, Mr. Mauvais will be leading the company's growth strategy in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland. GCA has engaged a strategic transformation with a goal to provide plastic surgeons and patients globally with safe clinically proven solutions that are backed by solid results and published clinical studies. Mr. Mauvais' expertise will be instrumental in ensuring the company's strategy and profitability and reinforcing GCAs market position with its broad range of available products - Nagor and Eurosilicone brands- that have been used by more than 3 million patients.

"We are thrilled to have Philippe on board leading the GC Aesthetics effort in these four key European countries. His depth of experience, including over fifteen years spent building and leading the aesthetic businesses in Europe for Allergan, will be invaluable to us." Said Carlos Reis Pinto, Chief Executive Officer of GC Aesthetics. "We are committed to advancing our products for women seeking safe, empowering breast augmentation or reconstruction solutions with our range of smooth implants in addition to our ISO certified, differentiated texturized implants. Our vertically integrated European manufacturing combined with over 30 years of experience have allowed us to demonstrate impressive performance and customer satisfaction across our product categories."

About GC Aesthetics

GC Aesthetics ("GCA") is an established global medical technology company that develops, manufactures in-house and markets a comprehensive range of proprietary aesthetic products that empower patients to feel safe and confident on their personal journey. Through 30 years of commercial presence, GCA has been dedicated to advancing the science of medical aesthetics and delivering high-quality products under its premium Nagor and Eurosilicone brands, primarily for breast augmentation and breast reconstructive surgery. More than 2.5 million women and men across 70 countries have trusted GCA products, which are supported by published 10-year clinical data demonstrating compelling safety and clinical effectiveness. The Company's vertically-integrated strategy enables exceptional clinical, operational and commercial performance, which allows GCA to provide competitively differentiated products to physicians and patients. Through a culture of continuous innovation and dedication to customer-responsiveness, GCA has established itself as a leading provider of medical aesthetics solutions and the partner-of-choice for patients seeking to improve their lives.

