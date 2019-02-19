Release Agent Market to be Driven by Increase in Demand for Bakery Food Products, Changing Eating Habits & Growth in Industrial Food Productions | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global release agent market is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years due to increase in applications of release agents in bakery industry. Release agent, also known as parting agent is a chemical applied to the surface to avoid substances sticking to it. These agents are normally based on oils, silicone or soapy surfactants with different food grade formulations used in food processing industry.

Release agent market is driven by factors like easy applicability by spraying, rise in use of organic and natural agents and increase in demand for bakery food products. Additionally, changing eating habits and growth in industrial food productions are also driving the market.

With the aim of controlling harmful VOCs, manufacturers are focusing on the introduction of eco-friendly release agents. Furthermore, huge unexploited areas for meat and bakery products is expected to offer opportunities to the market.

Release agent market is categorized on the basis of type, ingredients, application, and geography. On the basis of type, market is divided into liquid and solid. Liquid segment lead the market since they are increasingly used as release aid for semi-rigid, flexible, rigid and polyurethanes.

In terms of ingredient, market is bifurcated into wax and wax esters, emulsifiers, antioxidants, and vegetable oils. Vegetable oil segment is predicted to hold maximum share of the market due to increase in demand from developed economies for vegetable oils containing natural ingredients.

Based on application, release agent industry is divided into confectionary food products, bakery products, and processed food products. Bakery segment leads the market due to increase in demand for bakery food items. Also the use of release agents in bakery reduce production time and labour cost required for cleaning molds, pans, and trays.

Geographically, market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is expected to lead the market owing to high awareness for healthy foods. Asia Pacific is also expected to hold significant share of the market in the forecast period.

The leading players in release agent market comprise Avatar Corporation, Puratos, Lecico, Par-Way Tryson, Mallet & Company, AAK AB, Associated British Foods, ADM, IFC Solutions. (US), Lallemand, DowDuPont and Masterol Foods.

Market Segment:

-Leading players of Release Agent including:

o Chem-Trend

o Franklynn Industries

o Henkel

o AXEL

o Chukyo Yushi

o Marbocote

o Mcgee Industries

o REXCO

o LANXESS

o Specialty Products

o E.undP.WurtzGmbH&CoKG

o Kluber Lubrication

o Daikin

o Aervoe

o CONDAT

o Dupont

o3M

o Stoner

o BASF

o Beilida

o QIKO

- Market split by Type, can be divided into:

o Internal Mold Releases

o External Mold Releases

-Market split by Application, can be divided into:

o Composite

o Rubber

o Plastic

o Polyurethane Resins

o Others

- Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

o Direct Channel

o Distribution Channel

- Market segment by Region/Country including:

oNorth America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

oEurope (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

oAsia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

o South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

oMiddle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

